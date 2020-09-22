× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER, IN - Audrey H. Jucknowski (nee Schuhrke), age 77, of Dyer, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. with her husband and daughter at her side. Devoted wife of John W. Jucknowski of 56 years. Survived by her adoring daughter, Lori Ann (David) Williams. Beloved sister of A. Carl (Geri) Schuhrke, Rosemarie (late Ernest) Diekman, Adeline (late Clifford) Weilmeunster and Phyllis (late Milo) Marvel. Godson, Larry (Becky) Marvel. Special and devoted niece Debbie (Chris) Fink. Proud aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Loving "fur" baby, Peyton "Pey Pey". And special friends the Romeo Herrera family. Preceded in death by parents: Adolph and Rose (nee Fauth) Schuhrke, brothers and their spouses: Herman (Pauline) Schuhrke and William "Bill" (Betty) Schuhrke, and sisters and their spouses: Evelyn (Carl) Mikkelsen, Henrietta (Ernest) Sciacero, Lucille (Edward) Kitka and Verda Mae Schuhrke.

Audrey graduated from George Rogers Clark High School Class of 1961. Attended Don Roberts Beauty School and was a beautician in her own shop for many years. She married John on May 9, 1964 and was an exceptional homemaker and devoted mother-best friend to Lori. She worked at Maria's Hallmark in Munster, IN until she retired in 2009. Audrey was a beautiful person inside and out. Those who were very lucky enough to know her knew they were truly blessed and she will be deeply missed.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life, memories and accomplishments at her visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 PM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (in consideration of others, masks are required). Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Memorial donations in Audrey's name may be made to Dyer Animal Hospital, 1045 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit the online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.