Audrey J. Filipek (nee Skurka)
WHITING, IN — Audrey J. Filipek (nee Skurka), 80, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Filipek, who passed away on March 6, 2006; loving mother of Michael (Sheila), Joseph (Christine), Joan (Rich) Kienzl, Bob (Lisa), Laura (David) Blackwell and Teri (Dan) Kazmierski; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Dan), Alyssa, Allison (Matt), Matthew, Nick, Andrew, Jenny (Angelo), Zach (Rebekkah), Kyle, Sara, Doug, Amanda, Brianna, Courtney, Amy, Emily and Chet; adoring great-grandma of Noah, Addison, Sawyer, Luke and Joshua; dearest sister of Clotty (late Leo) Iovanut and the late Bernard, John, Joseph and Leonard Skurka, Ann Marco Szewczykowski, Irene Radloff, Lillian Skurka and Mary Ann Gurekovich; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohnbap.org (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Audrey Filipek was born on June 23, 1940, to John and Terezia Skurka. A lifelong resident of Whiting, she was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, class of 1958, and was a very dedicated member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, and the St. Ann Sodality. She is currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the Slovak Catholic Sokol, Wreath 81. Audrey's greatest joy was her children and grandchildren, always attending the many activities they participated with. Devoted to her family, Audrey will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, c/o the St. John Rectory, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.