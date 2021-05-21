WHITING, IN — Audrey J. Filipek (nee Skurka), 80, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Filipek, who passed away on March 6, 2006; loving mother of Michael (Sheila), Joseph (Christine), Joan (Rich) Kienzl, Bob (Lisa), Laura (David) Blackwell and Teri (Dan) Kazmierski; cherished grandmother of Ashley (Dan), Alyssa, Allison (Matt), Matthew, Nick, Andrew, Jenny (Angelo), Zach (Rebekkah), Kyle, Sara, Doug, Amanda, Brianna, Courtney, Amy, Emily and Chet; adoring great-grandma of Noah, Addison, Sawyer, Luke and Joshua; dearest sister of Clotty (late Leo) Iovanut and the late Bernard, John, Joseph and Leonard Skurka, Ann Marco Szewczykowski, Irene Radloff, Lillian Skurka and Mary Ann Gurekovich; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohnbap.org (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.