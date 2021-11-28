ST.JOHN - Audrey Jones (nee) Mitchell, age 78, passed away November 21, 2021. St John, Indiana resident, formerly of South Holland and Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood. Graduate of South Shore High School. Proprietary beautician. Active parishioner at St John the Evangelist Church. Wife for 55 years of the late George W. Jones, Sr. Mother of George W. (Betty) Jones, Jr, Suzanne (Jonathan) Struebing, Jason (Amy) Jones and David Russell Jones. Grandmother of Eric (Patricia) McMahon, Jennifer (Larry) Hall, Jacob Miller, Emily and Sean Struebing, Gage and Jordan Cuthbert. Great-grandmother of Claudia and Adeline McMahon, Matthew and Benjamin Hall. Daughter of the late Sylvia (nee) Konieczka and Walter Mitchell. Sister of Roberta "Beverly" Thomas, Maryanne (Tom) Fisher-Stewart and Scott (Adele) Mitchell. Sister in-law of the late Vernon Fisher. Aunt and friend of many.