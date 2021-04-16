Audrey L. Dilley (nee Bauer)

Nov. 1, 1928 — April 10, 2021

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF STRASBURG, IL — Audrey L. Dilley, 92, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She is survived by here loving children, Debbie (Dale) Hoekstra and Denise (Don) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 20y. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Aaron Dilley; loving parents, Orville and Laura (nee Von Behren) Bauer; and one great-grandson.

Funeral services for Audrey will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service. A private burial for Audrey will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery in Lansing, IL.

Audrey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She worked at Tri-State Nursing Home in Lansing, IL, for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Audrey truly enjoyed and loved spending timed with her grandchildren. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Audrey's name to the American Cancer Society. www.schroederlauer.com