Audrey L. Dilley (nee Bauer)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF STRASBURG, IL - Audrey L. Dilley, age 92, of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She is survived by here loving children, Debbie (Dale) Hoekstra and Denise (Don) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of eight and great grandmother of twenty. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Aaron Dilley, loving parents Orville and Laura (nee Von Behren) Bauer and one great grandson.Funeral services for Audrey will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service. A private burial for Audrey will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery Lansing, Illinois. Audrey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She worked at Tri-State Nursing Home in Lansing, IL for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Audrey truly enjoyed and loved spending timed with her grandchildren. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com