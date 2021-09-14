Audrey "Lick-Do" Jackson

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Audrey "Lick-Do" Jackson, age 92, of East Chicago, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Regency Hospital in East Chicago.

Audrey is survived by one daughter, Sandra Bryant; two granddaughters: Dawn (Anthony) Caster and Kenya Bryant; two brothers: Howard (Zona) Jefferson and Elbert (Ruth) Jefferson and a host of great and great great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church 3602 Ivy Street East Chicago with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service, Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jackson and Bryant families during their time of loss.