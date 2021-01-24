Jan. 17, 1930 - Jan. 10, 2021

OCONOMOWOC, WI - Audrey M. Limbert passed away peacefully January 10, 2021, at age 90, after a short stay at Angels Grace Hospice. Audrey was born January 17, 1930, in Chicago, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Priscilla Nowaczyk; two sisters: Delores and Nancy; and two beloved husbands: William F. Limbert, Jr. (1981) and George J. Butzer (2015).

Audrey is survived by her brother, Melvin Nowaczyk (Shirley); nephews: Steve (Carol) and John Nowaczyk and Daniel Limbert (Shari); daughters: Nancy Feldman, Margi and Linda; grandchildren: Nick, Holly, Ted, Alex, Christine, Ella, George, Jr., Kate, Harriet, Macy and Carly; great niece and nephew: Megan (Jay) and Steven and a far-reaching host of loving family members.

Audrey grew up in Chicago, IL, graduated from Northern Illinois University and taught Physical Education in Illinois and Wisconsin for more than 30 years. Audrey owned and operated a family business, Limco that manufactured and sold patented stack and nest storage bins. She also enjoyed dancing, ice skating, horseback riding, canoeing and walking around the lakes in Oconomowoc, WI.