MUNSTER, IN - Audrey Mae Hiskes, nee DeHorn, age 82 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully, Friday, January 25, 2019. Beloved wife of George Hiskes. Loving mother of George (Elaine) Hiskes, Jr., Jayne (Andrew) Griffin, and Mark (Carol) Hiskes. Proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Cora (late John) Scheeringa, Cornelius (late Grace) DeHorn, Gertie (late Herm) Beukema, late Dina (Alfred) Recker, and Sandra (late Ed) Cooper. Kind aunt of many nephews and nieces. Also preceded in death by her parents Adrian and Jenny DeHorn.
Visitation Monday, January 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral Service, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Smits Funeral Home with services conducted by Rev. Herm Schutt. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park - Willow Springs, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School or Elim Christian Services. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com