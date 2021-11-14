Mar. 19, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Devoted mother, wife and friend, Audrey Meyer, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Monday, November 8, 2021 after enjoying a wonderful lunch with family on a beautiful fall afternoon.
Audrey was born March 19, 1939 to the late Harry and Wanda Scully and grew up in Calumet City. She graduated from Thorton Fractional North High School in 1956.
On April 28, 1962 she married John Meyer who survives. Also surviving are her children: Brad (Lisa) Meyer of Valparaiso and Dawn (William) Westberry of South Bend; grandchildren: Lauren and Mark Meyer; Will and Jake Westberry; and cousin Dan (Jane) Wolan of Calumet City.
Audrey raised her family in Munster before moving to Valparaiso in 1995. She was a member of the Indiana philanthropic sorority, Tri Kappa. In later years, Audrey was also active in the Tri Kappa Munster-Highland chapter for retired members.
Among her many hobbies, Audrey like her father, was a talented artist who enjoyed painting in watercolor, oil and acrylics. She had impeccable taste in interior design and was also an incredible cook who put on fabulous gatherings for family and friends. However, Audrey took the most pride in her children and grandchildren. She loved being around the them and traveling to spend time with them. There were always plenty of toys and art supplies on hand to entertain the grandkids.
Audrey was a kind, fun loving person and always the life of the party. She never knew a stranger and had a multitude of friends - many from grade school who still survive including Phyllis Rudzinski, Carole Glowacki, Joan Anderson and Pat Haase. Other dear friends include those who were part of her "cookout group" for over 50 years.
The family would like to especially thank Audrey's loving and caring helper and friend, Mary Snell. Mary's heart of gold and compassionate caretaking will always be deeply appreciated.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Paul's Catholic Church located at 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by a mass officiated by Pastor Doug Mayer. Audrey will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
Friends wishing to honor Audrey are invited to make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Share Foundation.
KISH FUNERAL HOME is assisting the Meyer family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kishfuneralhome.net.