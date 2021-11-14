Mar. 19, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Devoted mother, wife and friend, Audrey Meyer, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Monday, November 8, 2021 after enjoying a wonderful lunch with family on a beautiful fall afternoon.

Audrey was born March 19, 1939 to the late Harry and Wanda Scully and grew up in Calumet City. She graduated from Thorton Fractional North High School in 1956.

On April 28, 1962 she married John Meyer who survives. Also surviving are her children: Brad (Lisa) Meyer of Valparaiso and Dawn (William) Westberry of South Bend; grandchildren: Lauren and Mark Meyer; Will and Jake Westberry; and cousin Dan (Jane) Wolan of Calumet City.

Audrey raised her family in Munster before moving to Valparaiso in 1995. She was a member of the Indiana philanthropic sorority, Tri Kappa. In later years, Audrey was also active in the Tri Kappa Munster-Highland chapter for retired members.