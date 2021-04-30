Audrey Ray Johnson
May 28, 1940 — April 25, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Audrey Ray Johnson, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born May 28, 1940, in Sycamore, Alabama, to William Audrey and Dorothy (Jones) Johnson. Ray was the oldest of 16 children and started working at an early age to help support the family. He began his adult career as a crane operator at LTV and then retired at the age of 73 from US Steel, where he was known as "Sled Dog." Ray was a White Sox and Alabama fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with family.
On September 14, 1960, Ray married Judith Clifft, who survives along with their children, Kimberly Kackos, Vincent (Maureen) Johnson and Cheryl Selman; son-in-law, Joseph Kackos; grandchildren, Chad (Samantha), Brandis, Joshua (Arielle), and Kevin (Jessica), Amber (Ed), Allison (Michael) and Brittany (Andrew); 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nine surviving siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandchild and six siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021, directly at Graceland Cemetery on Highway 8, Kouts. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.