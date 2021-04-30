VALPARAISO, IN — Audrey Ray Johnson, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born May 28, 1940, in Sycamore, Alabama, to William Audrey and Dorothy (Jones) Johnson. Ray was the oldest of 16 children and started working at an early age to help support the family. He began his adult career as a crane operator at LTV and then retired at the age of 73 from US Steel, where he was known as "Sled Dog." Ray was a White Sox and Alabama fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with family.