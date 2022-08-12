Audrey Yvonne Rutherford (nee Andis), age 84, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Larry) Kondrat; son Robert (Nan) Rutherford; brother Tom Andis; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Rutherford; daughter Sandra Porter; and son William Rutherford.