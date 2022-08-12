 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Audrey Yvonne Rutherford (nee Andis)

  • 0
Audrey Yvonne Rutherford (nee Andis)

Audrey Yvonne Rutherford (nee Andis)

HAMMOND, IN -

Audrey Yvonne Rutherford (nee Andis), age 84, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Larry) Kondrat; son Robert (Nan) Rutherford; brother Tom Andis; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Rutherford; daughter Sandra Porter; and son William Rutherford.

Audrey will be dearly missed by her family. She is going home to her birthplace in Jonesville, Virginia to be laid to rest. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts