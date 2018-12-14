CRETE, IL - Augustin A. Schaller, age 104, of Crete, passed away at home on December 8, 2018. He is survived by his children Ruth (Tom) Nast, Jerry (Lil) Schaller, Marge (John Lipkin) Muellner and Marty Schaller; grandchildren Kit (Sue) Nast, Jenny Birkhaugh, Jed (Sarah) Nast, Josh Nast, Jeremiah Nast, Tony Schaller, Nick Schaller, Zoe (Brendan McCarthy) Muellner; great-grandchildren Jake, Jordan, Hailey and Blake; longtime caregiver Slava Solominska; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Rosemary Schaller and sisters Kay, Dorothy and Ruth.
Visitation will be on Friday December 14, 2018 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St., Dyer from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, directly at St. James Church, 22400 Torrence Avenue in Sauk Village, IL with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. with burial at old St. James Church Cemetery.
Gus was a pillar of the St. James Church in Sauk Village since he was born, serving in any capacity they needed including working Thursday night Bingo up until the age of 100. Gus was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was loved and respected by all who knew him.