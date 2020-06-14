× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Augustin O. Roman, age 91 of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He is survived by children: Juan (Pat) Roman, Sr., Fernando (Debra) Roman, Paula Roman, Diana (Hector) Vasquez, Tania (Jose) Garcia, Sonia Roman, Michael (Rachel) Roman and Christina (Edwin) Roman-Bonilla; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Roman (1994); two sons, Augustine Roman and Victor Roman; granddaughter, Antoinette Roman.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Thursday morning.

Augustin retired from Inland Steel Company in 1990 after 35 years of service. He loved dancing and listening to "Tejano" music. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.