Augusto Flores, Jr.

Augusto "Gus" Arguinzoni Flores, Jr. was born August 1, 1944 in Cayey, Puerto Rico. He was one of seven children (late) Carmelo, George, (late) Felicia, (late) Ester, Matilda and Ralph) born to (late) Augusto and (late) Julia Flores. Gus often spoke about how hisbirthplace allowed him to see life from two different centuries, where their quiet hillside Puerto Rico home did not have electricity and their water supply came from a natural stream at the bottom of the hill, to their eventual move to a very industrialized East Chicago, IN in 1951. Gus's love for sports, specifically baseball and basketball, fueled him as a youth. After his High School basketball career came to an end, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served four years in the 3rd Infantry Division in Aschaffenburg, Germany from 1964-1968. Upon his return from Germany, he briefly worked at M&T Chemicals before starting his long, decorated career as a law enforcement officer in 1968. While working as a full-time police officer, he also earned his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Calumet College of St. Joseph. Gus's time as a law enforcement officer with the East Chicago Police Department, Lake County Drug Task Force, DEA, FBI, ISM Security and School City of East Chicago shaped his professional life and many of the personal relationships he built over the years. In 1986, he was named the first-ever, Puerto Rican born, Chief of Police in the mainland United States and served as Chief of the East Chicago Police Department until 1990. A position he would later take for a second time from 2009-2012. Gus served as Chief under three different Mayors, which was a testament to his complete dedication to his personal, police officer philosophy of, compassionate professionalism.