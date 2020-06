Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Augustus L. Askew, 73, of East Chicago, IN, passed away June 14, 2020, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Divinity Funeral Home, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.