Aurelio "Mickey" Tomas Fernandez Sr.

He was born on July 3, 1938 in Marin, Nuevo Leon Mexico. He is survived by his children: Genny (Michael) Lowy, Carol (Michael) Mercado, Donna (John) Neubauer, Suzanna (Chuck) Tudor, Chita (Anthony) Cook, Barbara (Phillip) Gilliland, Aurelio T. Jr. (Lynn) Fernandez; grandchildren: Carol (Richard) Dobrzynski Jr., Candice (Nick) Baeza, Aaron Salgado, Daniel Garcia, John Louis Neubauer, Jessica, Rob, Rick, Rosie, Tasha, Anthony, Cory, Abbey, Libbey, Kirbey, Charlie and Aurelio III; plus 21 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Chela Fernandez; his parents, Manuel and Ignacia Fernandez; and by his brothers.

Aurelio was a retired Millwright from Inland Steel after 38 years of service. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1010. Aurelio was very dedicated to his church, St. Mary Catholic Church of East Chicago, IN, with many years of service and was highly respected in the community. He played volleyball, softball, was an avid bowler, loved to dance, laugh, and have fun with everyone. Aurelio was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bulls, and Bears fan. He rode his bike every day for five plus miles during the spring and summer months. He will always be a special father and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.