WHITING, IN - Aurelio "Mickey" Tomas Fernandez Sr. age 82, of Whiting, IN, passed away on Saturday January 2, 2021.
He was born on July 3, 1938 in Marin, Nuevo Leon Mexico. He is survived by his children: Genny (Michael) Lowy, Carol (Michael) Mercado, Donna (John) Neubauer, Suzanna (Chuck) Tudor, Chita (Anthony) Cook, Barbara (Phillip) Gilliland, Aurelio T. Jr. (Lynn) Fernandez; grandchildren: Carol (Richard) Dobrzynski Jr., Candice (Nick) Baeza, Aaron Salgado, Daniel Garcia, John Louis Neubauer, Jessica, Rob, Rick, Rosie, Tasha, Anthony, Cory, Abbey, Libbey, Kirbey, Charlie and Aurelio III; plus 21 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Chela Fernandez; his parents, Manuel and Ignacia Fernandez; and by his brothers.
Aurelio was a retired Millwright from Inland Steel after 38 years of service. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1010. Aurelio was very dedicated to his church, St. Mary Catholic Church of East Chicago, IN, with many years of service and was highly respected in the community. He played volleyball, softball, was an avid bowler, loved to dance, laugh, and have fun with everyone. Aurelio was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bulls, and Bears fan. He rode his bike every day for five plus miles during the spring and summer months. He will always be a special father and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 802 W. 144th Street East Chicago, IN., with Father Stephen Gibson celebrating. Cremation to follow the services and inurnment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday January 6, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 West 45th (Glen Park Ave) in Griffith, IN. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks will be required and please practice social distancing when at the funeral home and church.
For more information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com