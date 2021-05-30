April 26, 1934 - April 19, 2021

HOBART, IN - Austin D. Fritz, 86, of Hobart, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born April 26, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to Austin H. and Emma Fritz. He was a devoted husband of 37 years to Nina Fritz, who precedes him in death, and the father of loving son, Raymond.

Austin served his country proudly in the United States Air Force in the and Strategic Air Command - Columbus, OH, and was deployed to Germany 1952-1955. Following his service, he went on to work at U.S. Steel (Chicago) for 10 years, and Acme Steel (Chicago) for 30 years until his retirement.

He was a dutiful member of many groups, including the Freemasons (32 degrees), the Scottish Rite for 42 years, and was a member of American Legion Post 0777.

