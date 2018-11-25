MERRILLVILLE, IN - Avelino 'Al' Cortizo Vidal, age 87 of Merrillville, passed away November 20, 2018. He was born in Galicia, Spain and immigrated to the United States when he was 17 years old. Al graduated from Horace Mann High School and Illinois Institute of Technology with Bachelor of Science degrees in both Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army and was active in the Korean War Conflict. Al worked at U.S. Steel Gary Works for 39 years. Al, along with his wife Margie, were avid travelers and visited 6 of the 7 continents. He was an active parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and beloved grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret 'Margie' (nee Rosich), parents: Manuel and Maria Vidal Moldes, sister, Evelyn Vidal. He is survived by three children: Elizabeth (Rick) Kasper, Ross (Lenore) Vidal, Ann-Marie (Bradford) Ferguson; grandchildren: Marisol Kasper, Joseph and Olivia Vidal, Margaret and Bridget Ferguson; brother-in-law, Louis Vidal; nephew, John (Pat) Vidal; niece, Patti Osterheld; great-nieces: Kate, Carly, and Suzanne Osterheld; great-nephew, Brian Vidal.
Friends may visit with Al's family from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, beginning with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from Burns Funeral Home. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.