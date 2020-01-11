{{featured_button_text}}
Avis Bennett (nee Nail)

Avis Bennett (nee Nail)

IN LOVING MEMORY OF AVIS BENNETT (nee Nail) ON HER 100TH BIRTHDAY AND 1ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

1/11/1920 - 7/24/2019

We miss and love you dearly. LaDonna and Bud and your Family in Mississippi

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.