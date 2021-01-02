SCHERERVILLE, IN - Avis Dianne GROSS, age 89, of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Avis was born December 9, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Formerly of Lansing and Calumet City, IL.

Dianne graduated January of 1950 from South Shore High School in Chicago. She was a retired caseworker for the State of Illinois Department of Public after 30 years of service. While working full-time, she went back to school and received an Associate Degree from Thornton Community College and worked part-time as a bartender and hostess at the Lansing Knights of Columbus.

She is survived by a daughter, Gail Gross Hays, and two sons Bill (Sandra) Gross and Tim (Melissa) Gross; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Gross and twin daughters, Susan and Sharon Gross.

The Gross family wishes to express heartfelt and gratitude to the staff at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Gross family.