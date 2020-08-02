You have permission to edit this article.
Bacilio Pena Jr.

HOBART, IN - Bacilio Pena, Jr. age 89 of Hobart, passed away July 26, 2020.

He is survuived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Nellie; children: Steven Pena, Edith (Robert) Perez, Camille (Albert) Medina; grandchildren: Melanie (Dan) Ree, Christina Perez, Gregory Perez, Rachel (Patrick) Streiber, Allison (Ben) Rosen; five great-grandchildren: Victoria Hudson, Dylan, Sabrina and Gabriel, numerous nieces and nephews; brothers: Arthur and Manuel Pena.

Funeral service will be held on Monday August 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30 east Cline), Schererville, IN. At rest Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Bacilio's family on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. COVID-19 protocol masks required.

Bacilio was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired employee of Inland Steel Company.

