GRIFFITH, IN — Barbara A. Arwood, age 79, of Griffith, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. She is survived by her sons: Clifton (Sherry) Arwood Jr., Bruce (Joy) Arwood, and Robert (Edie) Arwood; daughter LeeAnn (Mike) Kornacki; daughter-in-law Debbi Arwood; 19 grandchildren: Micci, Heather (Randy), Becky, Brett, Robyn, Corrine (Craig), Stephanie (Tim), Adam, Nick, Holly (Rich), Matt, Crystal (David), Jason (Brittney), Telisha, Curtis, Jennifer (Matt), Kim (Everardo), Michael (Kaci), and Delaina; 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifton Arwood Sr., son Steve Arwood, parents Edmund and Virginia Robinson, sisters: Dorothy and Darlene, and brothers: Sonny and Larry.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Barbara was a really hard worker, but the true love of her life was her family.