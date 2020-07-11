× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara A. Baker

VALPARAISO, IN — Barbara A. Baker, 88, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born December 6, 1931, in Glen Park, Indiana, the daughter of William and Gladys (Brooks) Cleveland. Barbara was a bank proof operator, a member of First Presbyterian Church and String-A-Long Quilt Guild.

Surviving are her sons, William (Peggy) Baker, of Chesterton, and Michael (Mary) Baker, of Tennessee; daughters, Sandra (Robert Sopata) Highlan, of Valparaiso, and Linda (Bill) Hardy, of Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry (Sandra) Cleveland, of DeMotte; and sister, Margaret Harms, of Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Baker; her parents; brothers, William and Everett; and sisters, Dorothy Clifton and Jackie Cleveland.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA, 2401 Valley Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383-2520. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com