VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara A. Huck, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. She was born October 4, 1937 to Robert and Dorothy (Ufer) Hutchinson and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. Barb was a longtime secretary at Porter Memorial Hospital in their Radiology Department. She enjoyed her participation in the Red Hat Society and Horseshoe Cove Chorus in Bradenton, FL. Her cooking and baking skills were renowned, having provided countless meals and cakes for friends and events over the decades. Barb's infectious laugh and quick wit helped her to make friends quickly wherever she went and made all around her feel comfortable.
On July 30, 1955 she ran away with the love of her life, Larry Huck to get married in Henderson, KY. Survivors include their children: Faith (John) Getty, Sarah (Jeff) Pullins, Laura Eddlemon, Larry (Jennifer) Huck, Roberta (Karl) Just, Loren (Dominique) Huck, grandchildren: Dr. Joshua (Maeghan)Rouch, Stephanie Rouch (Max Harleman), Andrea (Ben) Laxton, Elliott (Colette) Pullins, Evan (William) Pullins-Clark, Hayley and Hannah Eddlemon, Austin and Dana Huck, Olivia and Thomas Huck and great grandson, Austin Huck, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, granddaughter, Paige Huck and son-in-law, Tom Eddlemon.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.