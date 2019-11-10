{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara A. Ignas (nee Belko), age 65, of Hammond, IN entered into eternal life on Friday, November 8, 2019. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, James; and dearest brother, John Belko. She was preceded by her mother, Eleanor Belko (nee Kilar) and father, Emil Belko.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN from 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Stanley Dominik officiating. Barbara will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Barbara graduated from St. John Bosco Grade School and was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Noll High School. She retired from the Hammond Sanitary District. She enjoyed reading and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan. She loved her pets dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in her name would be appreciated.

