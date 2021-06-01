HOBART, IN - Barbara A Julian, age 78 of Hobart, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1961. Barb was a District Manager for Avon for 20 years. She also worked for a radio station in Crown Point, Costas Grocery and was a Shaklee Distributor. Barb started and directed Leads Club in Northwest Indiana. She had a lifelong hobby creating miniature dollhouses. She was involved with Emmanuel Baptist Church, Valparaiso.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Clara Rattray; husband, Todd Julian, daughter, Susan Crossman; sister, Ellen Clendenin and maltese, Cookie. She is survived by two sons: David (Julie) Julian and Vince (Jill) Julian; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Mike) Patrick; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends are invited to visit with Barb's family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. John Allen officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com.