HOBART, IN - Barbara A Julian, age 78 of Hobart, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1961. Barb was a District Manager for Avon for 20 years. She also worked for a radio station in Crown Point, Costas Grocery and was a Shaklee Distributor. Barb started and directed Leads Club in Northwest Indiana. She had a lifelong hobby creating miniature dollhouses. She was involved with Emmanuel Baptist Church, Valparaiso.