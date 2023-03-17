May 10, 1937 - March 13, 2023

CALUMET CITY - Barbara A. Kolanowski, age 85, of Calumet City, Illinois, was called home by God on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born in Calumet City on May 10, 1937 to Edward and Anna (nee Kubic) Magdaz. Barbara was a graduate of St. Andrew School, and Bishop Noll High School (Class of 1955). In 1956 Barbara married the love of her life, Richard. Together they raised five children.

Barbara enjoyed helping others and worked as an elderly caregiver with her best friend and sister Judy.

Barbara loved history and she acquired many books pertaining to the Pilgrims and the Revolutionary War period. She joined the Calumet City Historical Society; participating in their many activities, especially dressing up in her Pilgrim attire to ride the parade float.

Barbara was an active member of Our Lady of Knock Church. She belonged to the Women's Guild, Bible Study Group and Funeral Choir.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Richard, father and mother, sister Judith (late Al) Barelli and brother Edward Jr. She is survived by her children: Richard, Robert, Beth (Joe) Dexter, Raymond and Ronald; grandchildren Lauren (Ben) Nugent and Nicholas Dexter; great-granddaughter Eleanor; sisters Lucille (late Richard) Ratalski, Carole (Randy) VanDerAA, Cindy (Andy) Salemi and Arlene (Mark) Sellin; many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409. Funeral Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

For service information, call 708-862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.