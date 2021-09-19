Barbara A. (nee Greenan) Giglio

Dec. 06, 1936 - Sep. 12, 2021

SAINT JOHN, IN - Barbara (nee Greenan) Giglio (formerly Hasler) 84, of Saint John, IN passed away peacefully with family present on September 12, 2021.

Barbara was born on December 06, 1936 to Francis and Dorothy Greenan in Evergreen Park, IL. She met her husband James (Vincenzo) Giglio in Chicago. They were married on September 21, 1957 on her mother's birthday. Although she found love again, she never overcame her grief and missed Jim for the rest of her life.

Barbara worked at South Suburban Heating and Cooling for almost 30 years, many as the office manager. She retired in 2008.

Barbara is survived by her children: Jim (Anne), Tim (Pam), Lisa (Bret) and Thomas (Lorie). Grandchildren: Kyle (Eva), Chris (Casey), Kelly (Rafael), Sam, Mackenzie, Sebastian, Caitlin and many great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister-in-law Mardell Greenan; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Barbara remained close with many in her ex-husband Carl Hasler's family including his children Sara, Danny and daughter-in-law Lisa. Their children, Lily, Charlie, Darian, Gabe, Haylee, Olivia and two great granddaughters.