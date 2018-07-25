Barbara A. Rivera, 74, a long time resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away on July 20, 2018, in California as a result of complications of heart disease. Barbara was born on June 11, 1944 in Chicago, IL to John 'Jack' and Dorothy Levine. Barbara was very proud of her 35 year career as a Unit Secretary at Methodist Hospital in Gary and Merrillville, where her hard work and dedication was appreciated by all. Her greatest source of pride and joy, however, was her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, sweet and gentle grandmother, and a devoted Christian. She is survived by her three children: Ramon (Susan) Rivera, John (Lisa) Rivera, Barbara (Patrick) Weber; grandchildren - Athena Rivera (Sam Raich III), Audra (Shaun) Smith, Angela (Mike) Zinsmeister, Michael (Crystal) Rivera, Carl Rivera (Ryleigh Linsenmeyer); and six great-grandchildren plus one due in November. Also surviving are siblings: Bob (Carol) Levine and Sue (Gary) Hogy.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 29, 2018 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Monday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.