Barbara A. Wleklinski (nee Harrigan)

Barbara spent her final years at Jones-Harrison Residence in Minneapolis; her family extends sincere appreciation to the staff for their loving care. Barbara was known for her grace, style, and beauty, as well as her intelligence and calm demeanor, but especially her humor and easy laugh. She was a talented writer and a daily reader of newspapers, magazines, and books. She had an artistic sensibility and an eye for detail and aesthetics. Barbara remained a Sacred Heart girl with perfect penmanship until the end. Each of her children thought of her as both a loving mother and a close friend; she will be remembered for making their home life interesting and fun.