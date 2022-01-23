Barbara Anderson (nee Brown)

JUNE 13, 1942 - JAN. 18, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Barbara (Brown) Anderson, age 79, of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Dorph and Helen (Zal) Brown who preceded her in death.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Anderson; daughters, Holly (Richard) Schmidt, and Kelli (Robert) Quigg; grandchildren: Brittney (Chris) Karakozis, Maigen Perdulovski, Suzi Quigg, Maggi Quigg, Kati Quigg, and Jack Quigg; great grandchildren: Kelsie, Zoie, Zayne and Nakoa.

Barbara graduated from Prairie Creek High School. She was a former teacher in the Portage School System and taught elementary and special education. She also served as business manager for her husband's business North Central Speech Pathology Services, Inc. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.