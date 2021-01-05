 Skip to main content
FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN - Barbara Angela Deleget (nee Kozak), 77, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away on December 31, 2020. Although her health was in decline for several years, she died due to complications from COVID-19. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Edward Joseph Kozak and Adele Cornelia Kozak (nee Matala).

She is survived by her children: Jerrold Brian Deleget and his wife, Anna, Matthew Deleget and his wife, Rossana Martinez, and Michael Deleget and his wife, Alison; her brother, Edward Kozak and his wife, Norma Machado-Kozak; and four grandchildren: Olivia, Mateo, Liam, and Julia.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Vasculitis Foundation (vasculitisfoundation.org).

