August 30, 1946 - Dec. 3, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Barbara Ann Gaspar, age 76, of Munster, Indiana passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Barbara was born was born on August 30, 1946 in East Chicago, Indiana to Stella Vadas and George B. Vadas, Sr.

Barbara graduated from St. Joseph's College Calumet Campus with a Bachelors of Science in Education, and from Purdue University Northwest with a Masters of Science in Education. She was a teach for 45.5 years thru the Diocese of Gary and District 155 in Calumet City, Illinois. Baraba loved completing puzzles, reading and gardening. She enjoyed her Westies, Odie, Spock and Makii. As an educator Barbara ensured that she was remembered as someone who cared about others.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father George B. Vadas, Sr.; her mother Stella Vadas; and her brother George B. Vadas, Jr.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ronald Gaspar; her daughter Jennifer Harris (Glenn); and her son Ronald Matthew Gaspar (Bonny); her sister Marlene Lichtle; her granddaughters Mary Lynn Devine and Olivia Jade Gaspar, her grandson William Devine, and her great granddaughter Rosemary Smith.

A public visitation for Barbara will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, Indiana 46322. A prayer service will occur from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A public visitation will occur Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace, 3005 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN 46322, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Barbara will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, Indiana 46307. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Gaspar family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, the American Cancer Society and Humane Society of America.