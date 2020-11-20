 Skip to main content
Barbara Ann Gubbins

Barbara Ann Gubbins

Barbara Ann Gubbins

CONROE, TX — Graveside service for Barbara Ann Gubbins, 86, of Conroe, Texas, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Garden Park Cemetery under the direction of Conroe Funeral Directors. The Rev. Dr. David F. Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Gubbins was born on February 16, 1934, in West Salem, IL, to Troy and Pauline Fitch.

She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home in Conroe.

Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon Gubbins; son, Jeffrey Gubbins; and her brothers, Bill Fitch and John Fitch.

She is survived by her loving family, sons, Terry V. Gubbins, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Timothy A. Gubbins, of Conroe; grandchildren: Thomas W. Gubbins and wife, Lindi, of Crown Point, IN, and Kimberly M. Timbrook and husband, Andrew, of Cedar Lake, IN; and her great-grandchildren, Noriann, Liam and Aidan Gubbins.

