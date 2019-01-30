ST. JOHN, IN - Barbara Ann Kornas (nee Slubowski) age 75, of St. John, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Friday, January 25, 2019. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Larry; children, Randal Kornas and Kimberley Kornas; grandchildren, Justin and Ethan Kornas; bother in law, Wayne (Carol) Kornas; cousin, Karen Tuttle; and God Daughter, Shawn Shaffer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Josephine Slubowski; and brother, Carl Slubowski.
Barbara was active with the Parents Group at LARC and New Hope Center. She worked as a Travel Consultant. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed.
Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 219.322.7766. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of the Calumet would be appreciated.