Barbara Ann Kutnik (nee Kawalec)

WHITING, IN - Barbara Kutnik (85) was born April 27, 1933, in Chicago, IL. She passed away peacefully on January 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Edward Kutnik and loving mother of Michael (Kim) Mandas, Gayle (Michael Becich) Mandas, and Patrick (Sheryl) Mandas; grandmother of Erik and Paige Mandas; sister of Robert Kawalec; and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Bonaventura and Stanley Kawalec; her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Peggy Kawalec; and sister-in-law Nora Kawalec.
Barbara's faith in God was very strong and she was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for over 50 years. Barbara was born in Chicago, attended Calumet High School and moved to Whiting as a young adult. She worked many years for Ross & Hardies law firm in Chicago, a job she loved where she made many dear friends. She was a very fun-loving person who loved to laugh, joke and just be silly. She gave nicknames to everyone and had a multitude of nicknames herself. She loved music, singing, dancing and enjoyed her extensive collection of frog figurines, but most of all she loved flowers and her 'secret garden'. She took great pride in creating a beautiful home for her family. Her greatest accomplishment, in her mind, was raising her children who she cherished dearly.
Barbara will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. On February 9, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with a Celebration of Life luncheon immediately to follow. For information call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.