WANATAH, IN. - Barbara Ann Martin, 74, of Wanatah passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born November 16, 1947 to Leonard & Thelma (Johnson) Christman and graduated from Wanatah High School in 1967. Barb made her career as a housekeeper beginning with her own business, Barb Martin House Cleaning, and concluding with Porter Memorial Hospital. Her tenacious spirit, fun-loving nature, and dedication to her family will remain as her legacy to all who were lucky enough to have known her.

In 1970 she married John A. Martin, Jr. with whom she had two sons: Michael (Becky) Martin of Chesterton & Jeff Martin of Wanatah, both survive along with honorary son & caregiver, Zeb Buechner; sister, Christine Harshman; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Katelyn, Gabby, Makayla, Joshua & Jessica; great-grandson, Emmett; and nieces: Stacey & Gean. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Marie Henn; and her former husband, John A. Martin Jr.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family for expenses.