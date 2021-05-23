Nov. 1, 1937 - Jan. 25, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara Ann Meyer of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2021. She was born November 1, 1937 to Harvey and Arley Davies.

Barbara graduated from Wheeler High School in 1955, worked as a food service manager in several schools for many years. She was an avid Cub fan and loved to cook and bake. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John.

Survived by children: Cindy (Jeff) Hayman, Chris (Ben), Cathy, John (Shanya), Tom (Weazie) and Jeanne (Bill) LaFever; grandchildren: Jessica, Kristen, Becky, Sara, Mandy, Jake, Kaitlyn and Andrew; six great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; sisters: Judy Curtis, Nancy Muster, brothers: Jim and Steve (Debbie) Davies; sisters-in-law: Loretta Patterson, Charlotte Smith, Phyllis Lyons, MaryAnn (Jim) Jones and Julie (Don) Rush; sisters-in-law: RuthAnn and Donna Meyer; dear friends Bob & Ruthann Haggerty.

Donations may be made to VNA of NW Indiana.

A graveside service will be held on May 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Graceland.