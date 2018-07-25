Barbara Ann Radakovich (nee Dzikowski)

HOBART, IN - Barbara Ann Radakovich age 80, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stephen Radakovich; children, Stephen A. (Amy) Radakovich, Diane (Michael) Pieper and Michael (Linda) Radakovich; 13 cherished grandchildren; seven beautiful great grandchildren; sister, Claire (Dick) Mussatti and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her daughter, Doreen Rolfe.
Barbara was born April 21, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Casimir and Sophie Dzikowski and was a 1956 graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School. On July 21, 1955 she married the love of her life and together they raised four children. Barbara was the foundation and matriarch of her family.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral Services were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.