LAS VEGAS, NV - Barbara "Bobbi" Ruth Skurow (Kozlowski), 72, passed away on February 11, 2020, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV.

Bobbi will be remembered by her family and friends for her bright smile and contagious positive spirit. Faith, family, friends, and fitness were the most important elements of her life. Bobbi worked at Omni Health & Fitness in Schererville for nearly three decades before moving to Las Vegas.

Bobbi is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Wayne; daughter Debi (Christopher) Haug; son Jason (Sarah) Skurow; and seven grandchildren. Bobbi is also survived by her five siblings and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (day chapel/original church) located at 11301 W. 93rd Avenue, St. John, IN 46373 and a dessert reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Catholic charity of your choice in Bobbi's memory.