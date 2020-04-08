× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Barbara "Bobbie" M. Emond (nee Matovina), age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020. Proud mother of Cathy (Barry) Roach, Albert (Mona) Emond, Jr., David Emond, and twins: Jeffrey (Cindy) Emond and Janet (Moose) Pawloski who shared the same birthday with their mother. Proud grandma of four and great-grandma of four. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and a sister. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Albert "Al" G. Emond, Sr, and her brothers and one sister.

Bobbie was a member of the Calumet Ridge Moose Lodge No. 1603 in Schererville. She was also a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Hammond Civic Senior Citizens Fitness Center and Wellness Walkers of Highland, IN. Bobbie met the love of her life Al and danced with him from that first day they met and continued at the Jean Shephard Center. She enjoyed baking goodies and giving them to family, friends and the community, especially the Fire Houses. Bobbie also did needle point, knitting and crocheting handmade creations that she would give away. She was known for her sweet smile and not only her sparkling personality, but her sparkling tops.

A private service will be held at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond with Rev. Charles A. Mosley. Pastor officiating. A private family interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, because of these trying times, please take the time to help your family, friends, and loved ones and make sure you let people know you care. For further information regarding Services, please contact. LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at www.lahaynefuneralhome,com