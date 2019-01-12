ASHLAND, OR - Barbara 'Bobbie' Pulver, 71 of Ashland, Oregon formerly of Valparaiso passed away Monday, January 7, 2019. She was born June 24, 1947 in Valparaiso. Bobbie had a 27 year career at Southern Oregon University retiring in 2012. She will be missed greatly by her friends and family.
Survivors include her sister, Marian (Charles) Worden of Valparaiso, nieces, Patty (John) Admire of Ft. Wayne & Carole (Charles) Van Senus of Valparaiso, great-nieces & nephews: Heather Van Senus (Dusty Rymer) of Cleveland TN, Alex (Sara) Van Senus of Chattanooga TN, Craig Admire of Louisville KY, and Rebecca Admire of Ft. Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. & Ruth (Carlson) Pulver.
A private gravesides service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson State Choral Coalition at www.Jeffersonstatechoralcoalition.com