Barbara Brooks Wagner

HIGHLAND, IN — Barbara Brooks Wagner, age 89, passed away November 29, 2021 with her family by her side. She is survived by daughter, Lori Ann Wagner (Timothy Kaufenberg), brother Lance (Ruth) Dodson, loved cousins, nieces and nephews and their families, and dear friends made throughout her life.

Barbara was born in Gary, Indiana graduating High School in Johnston City, Illinois. She returned to Indiana working at the telephone company office in downtown Highland. She then worked for more than 30 years in the business office of the Highland Department Store. Barbara was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland and a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Highland.

On a fortuitous day in early 1951 a young man asked the pretty girl at the corner bus stop for a date. Barbara and Glen Wagner were married 52 joyful years at the time of Glen's passing. They enjoyed life raising their daughter, traveling the country by car or by motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, contributing time to their community and causes, working well at their businesses.

Barbara is preceded in death by loving husband Glen Conrad Wagner, Mother Gladys D. Lawrence (Bill), Father Brooks W. Dodson (Violet), Sister Shirley Wright.