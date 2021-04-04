 Skip to main content
Barbara Carlson (nee Snow)

Barbara Carlson nee Snow, age 69 years, passed away suddenly on April 2, 2021.

Devoted daughter of: Doris nee Kern Snow and the late Thomas Snow; loving sister of: Cynthia (the late Thomas) Derrig and the late Beverly (Roy) Wilemon; dear aunt of: David Tritton, Amanda Wade, Matthew and Christopher Derrig; cherished great-aunt of: Penelope, Evangeline and Gabriella.

Graduate of Rich East High School, Class of 1969.

Services and interment are private.

For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700

