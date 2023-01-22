Barbara Clark

Feb. 5, 1938 - Jan. 13, 2023

HAMMOND, IN -

Another angel has been given her wings as Barbara Elaine Clark, 84, born February 5, 1938, passed away in her daughter's home on Friday, January 13, 2023, from Stage 4 COPD.

Barbara was born and raised in Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart Calvin L. Clark on February 9, 1957, celebrating 50 years until his passing in 2008.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey C. Clark of Portage, IN, Deia M. Beckman of St. Anne, IL (Shaun R. Beckman of Deltona, FL), and Wesley D. Clark of Lowell, IN; her grandchildren, Melissa D. Alldredge and Anthony Clark.

Preceding her in death are her daughter, Dawn Aimee Clark; her parents, Ervin and Fern Carroll; and sister, Diana Fathke.

Barbara was a beautiful woman on the outside but her beauty on the inside radiated as she was a loving and caregiving person to many. From the day of her oldest daughter Dawn's birth, Barbara was a full-time homemaker but became a full-time caregiver and mother to a daughter who was unable to talk or walk due to birth complications. She not only cared for and nurtured Dawn but was told Dawn would not live past the age of five. Barbara's unconditional love, determination, and compassion prevailed as she exhausted herself having to lift Dawn from the floor to her wheelchair and back to the floor bed for over 19 years until Dawn's passing. All while doing this, she was a great wife and mother to her other children and made sure dinner was on the table every night, reading stories, and always making Christmas special.

Seven years later, she became a caretaker again for her spouse, Calvin after his diagnosis with MS. Once again, she adhered to the physical and emotional demands for another setback, but it did not stop her. She overcame with perseverance, empathy, and selflessness, not only taking care of her spouse but making sure her children had everything they needed in life.

Six months after Calvin's death, she lost her vision to wet macular degeneration, had severe hard of hearing, and years of degenerative back disease. Life's setbacks did not stop Barbara because she loved our Lord and Savior, who provided the will, bravery, and genuine love that encompassed her beautiful soul. Barbara was the true meaning of a loving Christian woman.

A private family service will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope for Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, hopeforhie.org.