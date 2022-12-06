 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Dombrowski

May 8, 1937—Dec. 3, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN—Barbara Dombrowski, age 85, passed away on December 3, 2022. She was born in Gary, IN on May 8, 1937 to the late Theodore and Sadie (nee Copley) Mager, Sr.

Barbara was a resident of Valparaiso since 1968. She graduated in 1958 from the Gary Methodist Hospital Nursing Program and worked as a registered nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital for 21 years. Barbara was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, member of Northwest Indiana ARON, girl scout troop leader and Avon representative.

Survived by children, Teri (Mark) Holt, Janet (Scott) Kooistra, Diane (Bret) Princell, Larry Dombrowski, Nancy (Brett) Sost; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore (Sally) Mager, Jr.; special family friend, Dawn Brown.

Preceded in death by husband, Daniel E. Dombrowski; sister, Carol Dudek.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.

