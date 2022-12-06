VALPARAISO, IN—Barbara Dombrowski, age 85, passed away on December 3, 2022. She was born in Gary, IN on May 8, 1937 to the late Theodore and Sadie (nee Copley) Mager, Sr.

Barbara was a resident of Valparaiso since 1968. She graduated in 1958 from the Gary Methodist Hospital Nursing Program and worked as a registered nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital for 21 years. Barbara was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, member of Northwest Indiana ARON, girl scout troop leader and Avon representative.