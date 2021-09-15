Barbara E. Anderson (nee Cooper)

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Barbara E. Anderson, nee Cooper, age 82, of Schererville, IN passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Anderson. Loving mother of Kevin (Faith) Anderson, Joseph Scott Anderson, James Anderson, Margery (Nick) Skopelja, and Katie (Vern) Pfeil. Loving grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Survived by her sister and best friend Rosemary Greene. Preceded in death by her son Bobby; husband Joseph; brothers: Richard and Thomas Cooper; and parents Stanley and Marjorie Cooper.

Visitation, Friday, September 17, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral Procession Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home leaving for a committal and interment service at Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL.

Barbara worked for many years as an RN/NP and enjoyed caring for others before herself. She loved her flowers, enjoyed watching birds and cherished being surrounded by her family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the charity of your choice.

