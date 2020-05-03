HIGHLAND, IN - Barbara E. Miller, age 85, of Highland, passed away on April 28, 2020. She is survived by her children; daughter: Diane and son: David (Catherine). She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Lynn; parents: Theodore Miller Sr. and Grace Hannah; two brothers; and six sisters. Barbara worked for NIPSCO and Alexander's Book Store for a number of years. She enjoyed bowling, attending luncheons with friends, reading, keeping up with family and friends through letter writing, and collecting anything with Mickey Mouse. She was a devout Catholic who belonged to St. James the Less Catholic Church for the past nine years. Barbara loved to volunteer at the garage sales and fish frys. She was involved in Women's Guild and gave the sacraments. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her loving memory. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219) 836-5000. Please visit www.burnskish.com.