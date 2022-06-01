Barbara Ellen Palansky (nee Ashley)

MUNSTER - Barbara Ellen Palansky (nee Ashley), age 60, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, surrounded by her family at Munster Community Hospital.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Barb will be dearly missed. She had a passion to love and care for her family and animals. Barb also spent her time helping others whenever they needed a hand. She battled and beat breast cancer in July of 2021. Thank you to all her family and friends for the support you gave her through that time.

Barb is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Thomas Jeffery Palansky; and her children: Thomas Jr., (Neva) Palansky, Ashley (Dan) Daily; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Susan Peterson and Sharon (Joe) Zych; brother, Robert Ashley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Gordon, Sr. and June Elaine Ashley; brother, Willard Gordon Ashley, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 6:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.