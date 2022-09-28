Barbara Ellen Rust (nee Childress),

March 12, 1932 - Sep. 25, 2022

Barbara Ellen (Childress) Rust, age 90, of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

She was born on March 12, 1932 in Lowell, IN to the late Gerald and Rose Childress. Barbara is survived by her husband Gene Rust of 70 and a half years. Together, they built a wonderful life and raised eight children, are blessed with six sons and daughters-in-law, 34 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and are expecting one great-great-grandchild in December 2022.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Gerald and Rose Childress; her son, Tom Rust; son-in-law, Matt Lodics; sisters: Geraldine Thompson and Marjorie Osburn. She is survived by her brother, Lewis (Anita) Childress; and loving children who will miss her greatly: Sandy (William) Voelker, Mike (Rita) Rust, Gloria Lodics, Richard (Laurie) Rust, Barbara (Bob) Garnett, Jeff Rust, and Patti Jo (Jim) Wright.

In addition to caring for her very large family, she greatly enjoyed tending to her plants and flower garden, sewing, shopping, sampling sweets, and decorating for the holidays... especially Christmas.

Barbara was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church for over 70 years, was a member of the 'Wrong-Way Squares' Square Dancing Club, and her youth 4-H career along with growing up on a farm assisted her with her exceptional cooking, crafting, and sewing skills. She attended countless athletic events, school programs, awards ceremonies, recitals, graduations, weddings, showers and celebrations over the years and she will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Barbara's name to the Hebron Library, 201 W. Sigler St, Hebron, IN 46341.

